The Senate has started the process to approve the $29.96bn foreign loan request forwarded to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had declared at a news conference on Monday that the Senate will approve the bill. He referred the request to the Committee on Local and Foreign Loans at the plenary.

Lawan asked the committee to work on the proposal and report back to the Senate within two weeks.

Details later…