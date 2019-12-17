Orji Kalu seeks post-conviction bail on health grounds

The former governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu has filed an application for bail pending his appeal against his jail sentence. Mr Kalu through his counsel is making the application based on health grounds, which he says the medical facilities in the prison cannot handle. He also informed the court of his role as chief whip of the senate, which the interests of his constituents would be in jeopardy if he was kept behind bars.

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos had on December 5, 2019, jailed Mr Kalu for 12 years after finding him guilty of N7.56 billion fraud. Slok Nigeria Limited, Mr Kalu’s company was forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, alongside his aide, Mr Jones Udeogu who was the Director of Finance in the Abia state government house was also sentenced to a five-year jail term.

However, the EFCC opposed the bail on the ground that bail is for accused persons on the presumption of innocence, but that since he had been convicted, he could no longer enjoy such privilege.

The presiding judge, Mohammed Liman adjourned till December 23, 2019, for a ruling.