Police to implement community policing strategy in 2020

The full implementation of the community policing strategy will see the light of day in 2020. This is according to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, who made this known at the end of the year conference with Strategic Police Managers in Abuja on Monday.

He added that asides the community policing, the police will ensure overall efficiency in capacity building, boost special operations and enhance operational base. “It is in this regard that we outlined a Strategic Policing Plan which is predicated on the full adoption and integration of citizens-oriented, intelligence-led, and technology-driven policing practices. “Improve the overall efficiency of the Force through capacity building in policing technology, intelligence, investigation, prosecution as well as crime prevention and control through a more robust visible policing architecture.

“Full implementation of the community policing strategy and the strengthening of other strategies with a view to aligning them to projected crimes and thereby, remaining ahead of criminal elements and sustaining the current gains we have recorded in our internal security management functions.

He also added the “boosting of special operations capacity.