Reps consider six-year single term for president, govs

The House of Representatives is considering an amendment to the Constitution to make the president and governors serve only a term of six years. Members of the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly will also serve six years per tenure.

The proposal is contained in a bill sponsored by Mr John Dyegh from Benue State, which was considered for second reading at the plenary on Tuesday.

It is entitled ‘A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to Provide for a Single Term of Six Years for the President and Governors and a Six-Year Term for Members of the National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly.’

Members of the House are, however, divided over the proposal.