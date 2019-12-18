BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Governor Masari, Udom’s re-election

The Apex Court has upheld the re-election of Aminu Masari of Katsina State and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State. In the case of Katsina State, Justice Iyang Okoro, held that the appellant, Senator Garba Lado of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Masari did not qualify to participate in the election.

Similarly, the Supreme Court sealed the re-election of Udom Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Akwa-Ibom State.

In his ruling, Justice Datijp Muhammad held that the appeal by Mr Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacked merit and is dismissed.