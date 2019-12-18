FRSC Board approves promotion of 2,341 officers

The Board, Federal Road Safety Commission, on Tuesday, approved the promotion of 2,341 personnel to various ranks. In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, it was revealed that the promoted officers have displayed a great deal of excellence, hard work and diligence over time, and as such, got rewarded for their sacrifices.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, commended the performance of the newly-promoted officers and charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank comes with greater responsibilities. In addition, Oyeyemi stated that the promotion was part of the drive of the Federal Road Safety Corps to reward excellence, diligence and hard work which is in tandem with the administrative philosophy of the Corps.

Of the 2, 341 officers promoted, 108 Chief Route Commanders were promoted to Assistant Corps Commanders; 54 Superintendent Route Commanders to Chief Route Commander while 741 Route Commanders were elevated to the rank of Superintendent Route Commander. Others are; 963 Deputy Route Commanders elevated to the rank of Route Commander and 475 Assistant Route Commanders will now wear the rank of Deputy Route Commander.