Ondo youths set church ablaze over alleged dig-up of baby from premises

Angry youths have burnt down a church in Akure, the Ondo State capital after the corpse of a 12 months old boy was allegedly exhumed from the premises.

The one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, was declared missing on November 10, during church service at the children’s section of Sotitobire Praying Ministry in the Ondo State capital. The situation turned violent after news filtered that the corpse of the missing one-year-old was found inside the church premises.

An eyewitness said that rumours had filtered onto the streets that the body of the missing boy had been exhumed from the church premises which triggered the attack.

Kolawole’s mother, Modupe raised an alarm after he went missing during a church service in November.