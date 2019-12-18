UPDATED: Senate okays Nami as FIRS chairman

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of the newly reconstituted board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, seven years after its dissolution. The confirmation followed the consideration and approval of the report of the Senate Committee on Finance, presented at plenary by the panel chairman, Senator Solomon Adeola.

The FIRS board was dissolved in 2012 and the executive chairmen appointed since then have been running the agency without aboard. The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) had in a letter dated December 9, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Muhammad Nami from the North Central geopolitical zone, as the Executive Chairman of the FIRS.

He also sought the approval of the red chamber for the appointments of 13 others as members of the FIRS board. They are, James Ayuba (North-Central); Ado Danjuma (North-West); Adam Mohammed (North-East); Ikeme Osakwe (South-East); Adewale Ogunyomade (South-West); Ehile Aibangbee (South-South).

Other members of the board appointed from the ministries, agencies and departments of the federal government are, Ladidi Mohammed (Attorney General of the Federation Office) and Godwin Emefiele (Central Bank of Nigeria). They also include Fatima Hayatu (Ministry of Finance); Maagbe Adaa (Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission); and Umar Ajiya (Nigerian National Petroleum Commission).