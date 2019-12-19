Donald Trump is impeached and faces trial in the US Senate

Donald Trump has become the third US president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives, setting up a trial in the Senate that will decide whether he remains in office.

The House voted on two charges – that the president abused his power and that he had obstructed Congress. Nearly all Democrats voted for the charges and every Republican against.

President Trump’s Republicans control the Senate so it is highly unlikely he will be removed from power. As voting took place in the House, Mr Trump was addressing a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.