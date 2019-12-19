NASS adjourns plenary to honour late member, Ben Uwajumogu

The National Assembly on Thursday adjourned plenary to honour a member, Senator Ben Uwajumogu, who died on Wednesday morning in Abuja. A minute of silence and prayers were held for him in both chambers of the National Assembly.

Plenary was therefore adjourned to Friday, December 20 which will be the last sitting for the year. The lawmaker who represented Imo north senatorial district was 51 years old before he died. In reaction to the news of his death, Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila described Uwajumogu as a man who was full of life.

Lawan in a series of tweets on Wednesday said the news of Senator Uwajumogu’s passage is more difficult to accept. “Senator Uwajumogu was full of life at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, which made the news of his death even more difficult to take.

“Senator Uwajumogu’s sudden death is shocking and a painful loss to the ninth National Assembly where he always made robust contributions to the debates and other activities of the Upper legislative chamber,” Lawan said.