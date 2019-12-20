Corruption: 22 Ex-Governors facing probe, trial – Malami

At least 22 former governors are either being investigated by the Federal Government or already standing trial in various courts. The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, announced this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja.

“We have three former governors convicted and serving various jail terms for corruption-related crimes while in office. Equally, 22 ex-governors are either under probe or trial,” he said. Malami stressed that the government was more than resolved to nip corruption in the bud and return all of Nigeria’s commonwealth.

According to him, the Federal Government has won no fewer than 1,636 cases through the agencies championing its anti-corruption drive in the last four years. The Minister affirmed that the government was committed to seeing the cases of corruption to a logical conclusion.

He stated, “Our fight against corruption is total, comprehensive and dispassionate, devoid of any political or any sentiment or inclination.