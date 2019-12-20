LCC begins cashless operation on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge Jan 1

The Lekki Concession Company has set January 1, 2020, to begin cashless operation on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. The Managing Director of the LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, while addressing the press on Thursday, noted that the company would no longer accept cash payment at the toll plaza from 2020.

Omomuwasan, who noted that the firm had upgraded its registered users into its newly installed system, added that one device of payment would be used for its two facilities (the road and the bridge). According to Omowuwasan, it was imperative to begin the cashless policy to ensure traffic management and reduce congestion around the toll plaza.

The MD noted that various means of cashless payment, such as the e-TAG, prepaid cards, contactless cards and payment vouchers, had been devised for users for smooth passage. He said, “This means that unlike what we have now that some pay through their device and some pay through cash, we will be having various systems of paying apart from cash, to go through the bridge.