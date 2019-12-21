Carlo Ancelotti: Everton appoint Italian as manager on four-and-a-half-year deal

Everton have appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their manager on a four-and-a-half-year contract. The Italian, who was sacked by Napoli earlier this month, succeeds Marco Silva, who was dismissed by the Goodison Park club on 6 December.

Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League-winning coach, returns to English football eight and a half years after he was sacked by Chelsea. “There’s a clear vision from the owner to deliver success,” he said. Duncan Ferguson, Everton’s caretaker manager during their search for Silva’s successor, will remain at the club as part of Ancelotti’s backroom team.

Everton announced Ancelotti’s arrival on Saturday before the home Premier League game against Arsenal, who appointed former Gunners and Toffees midfielder Mikel Arteta as their head coach on Friday. Ancelotti was at Goodison Park for the Arsenal match (12:30 GMT kick-off) and will officially take over on Sunday.

The 60-year-old’s first match in charge will be the home game against Burnley on 26 December.