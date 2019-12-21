LASU to get hostels for first time in 36 years

Students and staff of the Lagos State University (LASU) can now beam with smiles as the state government is set to construct a 8,272 unit of hostels on the school campus. This move is the first of its kind since the creation of the institution in the Ojo area of the state 36 years ago.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement with six private property developers to deliver the project in the next 18 months.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, the deal which will lead to the construction of six blocks of Hall of Residence, was wrapped under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy of the State.