No fuel scarcity during Yuletide, DPR assures

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured Nigerians that there wouldn’t be scarcity of petroleum products during the yuletide period. Speaking during a stakeholders meeting in Niger on Friday, the DPR Area Controller, Engineer Abdullahi Jankara said the agency is working round the clock to monitor the distribution of products.

“You can go home and sleep with two of your eyes closed. We are not foreseeing any scarcity of petroleum products this December. And DPR is on top of its work to ensure that all the products that come to Niger State are monitored to the last point they ought to be.

“So the idea of somebody nursing an idea that there will be scarcity, sleep with your two eyes closed because there will be nothing like that,” he said.