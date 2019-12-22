Jurgen Klopp proud as Liverpool pass another test with Club World Cup win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his players for “passing test after test” after they became Club World Cup champions for the first time by beating Flamengo in Qatar on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino scored the decisive goal in extra time to secure a 1-0 win at the Khalifa International Stadium. It is the second trophy the Reds have won this season after they beat Chelsea to win the Uefa Super Cup in August. “The boys dug in again and massively put in a performance,” said Klopp.

“They keep getting tested constantly – our life is like this. At the moment we pass test after test after test. We have to make sure we pass further tests as well.”