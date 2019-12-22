Religious Freedom: US Govt misled by disgruntled leaders, FG reacts

The Federal Government has rejected the US designation of Nigeria as a country that engages in or tolerates severe violations of religious freedom. The US in its Special Watch List placed Nigeria amongst countries that its government had engaged in or tolerated the severe violation of religious freedom.

A statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said that the tag is birthed from disgruntled politicians who have latched on to religion as their trump card to discredit the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Mr. Mohammed added that Nigerians enjoy unfettered freedom to practice their religion and it is unfortunate that the US fell for the antics of the discontented and the unpatriotic few.