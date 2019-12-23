Boko Haram is not holding any territory in Nigeria – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says no territory in Nigeria is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists or the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP). Director of Defence Information, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu made this known on Monday during a press conference at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Speaking on the various military operations in the country, Nwachukwu said the outlawed terrorists remain decimated, stressing that the military is not resting on its oars to ensure that they are not only chad to the fringes of lake chad but are completely wiped out.

“Boko Haram is not holding any territory, any itch of our territory in this country. I want to make it very clear that Boko Haram and ISWAP have been decimated. They have been depleted and been pushed into what we call the tumbles,” he stated.