Buhari meets Bagudu, Fayemi in Aso Villa

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) on Monday met behind closed doors with the chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi; and the chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum, Senator Atiku Bagudu.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buhari met separately with the two governors, with the first meeting being with Fayemi at the retired general’s office. He later met with Bagudu, who was accompanied by his Jigawa counterpart, Abubakar Badaru.

NAN reports that the agenda of the two meetings were unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report.