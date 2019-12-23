Court rejects Orji-Kalu’s request for post-conviction bail

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos has turned down the request for post-conviction bail filed by a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, who was convicted of N7.1bn fraud and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

Kalu was convicted and jailed on December 4, 2019, by Justice Mohammed Idris. However, he appealed against the judgment at the Court of Appeal. Furthermore, last week, he filed an application to be released from prison on bail pending the outcome of his appeal. In the post-conviction bail application, which he filed through his lawyers, Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Chief Awa Kalu (SAN), the ex-governor claimed that he was battling some health challenges which the medical facilities in the prison could not handle.

Besides, Kalu, who is the Chief Whip of the Senate and the lawmaker representing Abia North at the National Assembly, prayed the court to release him on bail in the interest of his constituents.

But in a ruling on Monday, Justice Liman dismissed Kalu’s application for post-conviction bail for lacking in merit. The judge said he should remain in the prison custody pending the decision of the Court of Appeal where he is challenging his conviction.