Government prepared to take “further steps” over racism in football

The government says it will not rule out taking “further steps” if football authorities fail to deal with racism. Play was stopped during Chelsea’s win at Tottenham on Sunday after Antonio Rudiger said he heard monkey noises.

The Professional Footballers’ Association has called for a government inquiry following the alleged abuse. “Racism of any kind has no place in football or anywhere else and we must confront this vile behaviour,” said a Downing Street spokesperson. “Clearly there remains more work to be done by the football authorities in tackling this issue and we are committed to working with them on this to stamp it out.

“The FA, Premier League and English Football League have significantly stepped up their efforts, but we expect them to continue to prioritise this issue and to consult with both players and supporter groups, and we will be monitoring how the football authorities implement their plans through the season.

“We will continue working with the authorities on this, including the Professional Footballers’ Association and we don’t rule out taking further steps if required.”