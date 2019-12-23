No date yet for border reopening – FG

The Federal Government had yet to decide a terminal date when the country’s border would be reopened to neighboring countries. The Federal Government had in August closed its borders to neighboring countries in an exercise code-named operation Exercise Swift Response.

The action which had resulted in joint border operations by a combined team of security agencies had been greeted by mixed reactions from stakeholders. While some stakeholders had described the border closure as a move in a positive direction, others have described it as a setback for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Speaking during a chat with journalists on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, said the Federal Government had held strategic meetings with Benin Republic and Niger to reach an agreement on modalities for the border reopening.

She said one of the fallouts of the meeting was the setting up of a joint border patrol team made up of security personnel from customs, airforce and other security agencies.