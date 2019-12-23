Prophet, six others charged to court over kidnap of one-year-old boy

The Ondo State Government has charged Prophet Babatunde Alfa and six other persons to court over the disappearance of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole. Kolawole was declared missing on November 10, during a service at the children’s section of Sotitobire Praying Ministry, Akure.

The boy’s family has accused the Prophet and his church of negligence over the matter, while the latter has also claimed the family threatened him with thugs. Last week, angry youths burnt down the church after the corpse of a 12-month old baby was allegedly exhumed from its premises. The charges against the prophet include ‘Conspiracy to commit felony to kidnap’ and ‘aiding the kidnapping’.

One of the other six defendants, Peter Anjorin, was charged with destroying evidence that would have aided the speedy investigation of the matter.