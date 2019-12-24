2020 UTME: JAMB laments rise in tutorial centre

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has decried the rise in tutorial centres across the country, stressing that the increase will promote examination malpractice.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this at a meeting with commissioners of education from the 36 states of the federation and other stakeholders on Monday in Abuja, revealed that most of the centres are run by people without a secondary school leaving certificate.

“The proliferation of tutorial centres; any state you go to, somebody who does not possess school certificate, will establish a tutorial centre, these centres are places of examination malpractice.”

The JAMB boss also enlightened the commissioners on the need to introduce the National Identification Number for candidates sitting for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).