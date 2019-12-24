Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool midfielder has ankle ligament damage

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss at least the Premier League leaders’ next two games with ankle ligament damage. The England midfielder, 26, was forced off during Saturday’s Club World Cup final, returning later to celebrate the 1-0 victory over Flamengo on crutches.

Oxlade-Chamberlain missed almost all of the 2018-19 season with a knee injury. “We have to see how quick it can settle,” said Klopp, whose side face second-placed Leicester on 26 December. “It can take a while, or it can be quicker.”

Klopp said there was “no chance” Oxlade-Chamberlain could make Thursday’s match at the King Power Stadium (20:00 GMT kick-off). Liverpool then host Wolves on Sunday (16:30) in what will be their ninth game of a packed December.