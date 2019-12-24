Court fixes date to rule on Jonah Jang’s ‘no case’ submission

Justice Daniel Longji of the Federal High Court in Jos, Plateau State has set December 31 to rule on the no-case submission by a former governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang. The judge fixed the date on Monday, said a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesman, Mr Wilson Uwujaren.

EFCC has been prosecuting the lawmaker since March 2018 on an amended 17-count, alongside a cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (OSSG), Yusuf Pam, for alleged corruption and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N6.32billion.

On December 17, Justice Longji set December 23 for the adoption of written addresses by the parties in the no-case submission of the defence to which the prosecution counsel, H.O. Ejiga, decried the late service of notice of the defence’s written address on its no-case submission.

He noted that it ran contrary to the court pronouncement of November 18 that the defence should file its no-case submission within 14 days, and for the prosecution to file its response within 10 days of service of the defence’s no-case submission.