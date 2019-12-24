Frank Lampard: Chelsea boss defends Antonio Rudiger over Jose Mourinho criticism of Son Heung-min red card

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has defended Antonio Rudiger after he was criticised for his part in Tottenham forward Son Heung-min’s red card on Sunday. Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was unhappy with the Blues defender’s reaction to Son’s challenge in Chelsea’s 2-0 win.

Lampard said it was “disappointing” to question Rudiger’s integrity while an investigation into alleged racial abuse directed at the German is ongoing. “I do defend Toni firmly on it,” said Lampard. Tottenham have appealed against the red card shown to Son in the second half after VAR ruled he had kicked out at Rudiger.

However, Mourinho thinks it should be Rudiger’s reaction to Son’s challenge that is coming under scrutiny, and not Son’s action. “I’m not speaking about the racism incident, this is another thing. I am speaking about that incident, the red card,” he said on Monday.