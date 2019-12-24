Gunmen attack ex-President Jonathan’s hometown, kill one soldier

Unknown gunmen stormed the hometown of former President, Goodluck Jonathan in Bayelsa State early Tuesday morning in a bid to steal a gunboat belonging to the military stationed at the creek. The assailants who came in about five engine boats stormed the security post in Otuoke, about 100 metres away from Dr Jonathan’s residence, but met resistance by soldiers who engaged them in a firefight.

A statement by the Media Adviser to Dr Jonathan, Ikechukwu Eze, confirmed the attack which he said occurred by 1:30 am. He said that the military overpowered the criminals, forcing them to retreat, but one soldier was killed in the fight while another was injured. Mr. Eze who intimated that Dr Jonathan was not in town when the attack happened, immediately returned and condemned the attack.

He said the former President has condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book.

