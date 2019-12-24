Telecoms subscribers rise by 2.96% to 179 million

The National Bureau of Statistics on Monday said that the number of active voice subscribers rose by 2.96 per cent from 174.02 million in the second quarter to 179.17 million in the third quarter. The bureau said this in the telecoms data report for the third quarter of this year.

It also stated that a total of 123.16 million subscribers were active on the Internet as against 122,673,623 in the second quarter. This, it noted represents an increase of 0.40 per cent growth in Internet subscriptions quarter on quarter.

n the report, Lagos State has the highest number of 23.56 million active voice subscribers within the period. Lagos was closely followed by Ogun and Kano States with 10.63 million and 6.9 million active voice subscribers respectively.

On the other hand, it said Bayelsa and Ebonyi states had the least number of subscribers with 925,489 and 1.63 million active voice subscribers respectively. The report further indicated that MTN had the highest share of voice subscription, closely followed by Globacom and Airtel respectively.