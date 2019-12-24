Third Term: Buhari is a democrat, he respects the constitution, says presidency

The Presidency has reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari is not seeking a third term agenda as suggested by uninformed commentaries. A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stressed that there are no circumstances under which a constitutional amendment with regard to extending the two-term limit will be carried out.

He stated that President Buhari will be serving his full term in office which ends in 2023. “The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and uninformed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.

“There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President. “President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.”