Christmas Day: Two killed, five crashes recorded on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

A total of five road crashes were recorded at various sections of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Christmas Day. Spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed this in a situation report on Thursday.

The first crash was said to have occurred at about 04:48am on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around RCCG CAR PARK C. This involved a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, which crashed into the road barriers. Although two persons were involved and none sustained injury or died, the incident impeded traffic for several hours on the outward Lagos section of the highway.

Similarly, a second crash occurred at about 06:55am involving another truck that spilled its alcoholic beverages it was conveying on the road. Two persons were also involved but no injury or death was recorded from the crash. The third crash occurred about three hours later also on the highway, claiming the lives of two persons.