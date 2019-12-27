BREAKING: Man climbing moving plane arrested at Lagos airport

There was pandemonium at the airside of the Lagos airport on Friday as a yet-to-be-identified man mounted a moving Air Peace plane. The man was later arrested by security operatives who were notified by the pilot of a private jet coming behind the Air Peace plane.

Airport sources could not immediately ascertain the reason for the man’s action. Air Peace, however, said the man was a stowaway who thought the plane was heading overseas. The airline in a statement said the suspect was being held by the industry regulator for further investigation.

The Air Peace statement read in part, “This morning, at exactly 9:10 at the MMA1 Lagos, an Owerri – bound Air Peace aircraft was taxing towards the threshold for take-off, when a man, in his twenties, emerged from the bush along the runway and tried to gain access into the aircraft through the wheel-well.

“There was a private jet behind the aircraft. The pilot-in-command of the private jet informed the Air Peace pilot-in-command that a young man obviously in his twenties, was trying to force his way into the aircraft.