Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane comes down near Almaty airport

A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors. The Bek Air plane was flying from Almaty – Kazakhstan’s largest city – to the capital Nur-Sultan when it smashed into a building just after take-off.

The Fokker aircraft had 100 passenger and crew on board. Survivors described walking from the wreckage into the dark and snow. About 60 are being treated in hospital. The cause of the crash is unclear. A Reuters reporter close to the scene said there was heavy fog at the time.

There has been conflicting information about the death toll. The interior ministry initially said 15 people had been killed, but it later published a list of victims that mentioned only 12 dead – including the captain.