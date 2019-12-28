Pep Guardiola: ‘Liverpool’s advantage is too big’ for Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola conceded the Premier League title race is over after the reigning champions lost 3-2 at Wolves on Friday. City are third in the Premier League, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool and a point below Leicester City.

Asked if the title race is over, Guardiola told BBC Radio 5 Live: “The advantage is too big, yes.” City have lost five Premier League games this season, one more than in the whole of the 2018-19 campaign. They have also played a game more than Liverpool, who have dropped only two points this season, are on a run – stretching back to March – of 26 wins from 27 league games and are two matches away from going a full year unbeaten in the top flight.

“It’s unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester,” Guardiola added. “We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that’s the situation.”