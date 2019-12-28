Police sergeant arrested over killing of man in Lagos

A Police Sergeant Lukmon Akanbi attached to Victoria Island Police Station has been arrested for shooting and killing one Ramon Adeniyi in the Lagos Island area of the state on Friday. According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, Sergeant Akanbi who was on patrol at the area, had a fracas with the victim who was returning from an event.

“The Police Officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which fall short of professional standards on the use of Firearms. “The victim was rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”