Manuel Pellegrini: West Ham sack manager after defeat by Leicester

West Ham have sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini after a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City – their ninth loss in the past 12 games. The Hammers’ latest defeat on Saturday leaves them 17th, one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Former West Ham boss David Moyes is among the candidates being considered to replace Pellegrini. “It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision,” said joint-chairman David Sullivan. “It has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.

“We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”