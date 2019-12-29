When completed, Apapa-Oshodi road will be one of the best in Africa – Dangote

President Of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has assured that the ongoing reconstruction of Apapa-Oshodi Oworonshoki expressway, when completed, will be one of the best roads in Nigeria and in Africa. The business mogul disclosed this while speaking with journalists during a tour and inspection of the 32-kilometer road project by Dangote Group.

He added that construction work is going on day and night to achieve this and to ensure speedy completion of the road. According to him, the speedy completion is necessary to alleviate the setbacks caused by the poor road leading to Apapa port. “We operate inside the port, two of our companies between 2017 and 2018 lost over N25billion because of the road congestion.

We were able to produce but we were not able to get out of the port. “That is why we are working day and night to ensure that this road in delivered on time and also with the highest quality. “I can assure you that this will be one of the best roads not only in Nigeria but in Africa,” Dangote said

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, who was also with Dangote during the inspection, said the reconstruction will be completed within the scheduled time of two years. He expressed satisfaction at the level of work adding that the road when completed will solve a lot of problems. “We expect that by the end of 2020 the entire road network will be finished. We will have a road that will last for 40 years or more,” Fashola said.