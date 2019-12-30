Apapa-Oshodi Expressway ready next year – Fashola

The Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonsoki-Ojota highway will be completed in the next 12 months, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has said. Fashola announced that the reconstruction of the road would be completed by the end of 2020 while inspecting the project with the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

He said the plan was to complete the expressway in record time to reduce congestion of trucks going to the ports and ease traffic on that axis. According to him, the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the road, which will cost about N73bn, will create multiple employment opportunities. “All these roads have a completion period of 24 months and we have already spent one year on the road,” he added.

Fashola stated that businesses were gradually returning to the Apapa area following the reconstruction of roads on the axis. He said, “Businesses have started coming back on Liverpool Road because the road closed earlier is now back. You will see more of that. All of the businesses that are shut on Creek Road will come back. We expect to see property redevelopment and property renewal once the road is completed.

“Once the economy of Apapa returns, all the clearing and forwarding, shipping, newspaper companies and all others doing business will resume fully and the economy will bounce back.” The minister also stated that section two of the project which was not part of the original contract, was already showing signs of failure, due to heavy traffic.