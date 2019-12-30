David Moyes: West Ham appoint former boss for second spell

David Moyes has been appointed as West Ham manager and will return for a second spell at the club. The Scot, 55, has signed an 18-month deal and starts with the New Year’s Day home game against Bournemouth.

He replaces Manuel Pellegrini, who was sacked after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by a much-changed Leicester side. “It feels great to be home,” said Moyes, who led the Hammers to Premier League safety in a seven-month spell from November 2017. “I’ve missed being here because I really enjoyed it and I feel like I’ve got unfinished business, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Former Everton and Manchester United boss Moyes, who took over from Slaven Bilic two years ago, left at the end of the season as the east London club decided to “go in a different direction” with former Manchester City manager Pellegrini.