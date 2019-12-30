FIRS offers one-month window to issue tax clearance certificate

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has offered a 30-day window to enable taxpayers in the country to obtain their Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC). FIRS’ Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, announced this in a statement personally signed by him over the weekend.

The exercise is scheduled to take place between January 2 and 31, 2020. Nami explained that the objective was to address the difficulties facing taxpayers and to assist them in meeting their obligations as they might need the TCC.

According to him, the offer to ease issuance of TCC is in accordance with the provisions of Section 101 (1) of CITA LFN 2004 and in conformity with Self-Assessment Regulation, 2011.

The FIRS boss, however, warned that FIRS would not hesitate to invoke the provisions of the law against any taxpayer found to have misled the agency to issue a TCC.