Man allegedly connives with pastor to kill girlfriend for rituals

A 23-year-old man, Adeeko Owolabi, has been arrested alongside a self-acclaimed pastor of a white garment church, Segun Philip, (aged 42) over the murder of a final year sociology student of the Lagos State University, Favour Daley-Oladele.

The deceased was reported to have left home to an unknown destination since the 8th of December 2019 and has not been seen since then. Consequently, she was reported missing by her parents at the Mowe Police Station.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, on receiving the report, the DPO Mowe division, SP Marvis Jayeola, detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the lady.

The detectives then went into full scale technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts paid off when the movement of the deceased was traced to a white garment church in Ikoyi-Ile, in Osun State.