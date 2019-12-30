SGF visits Adamawa, asks youths to shun crime

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustafa, has called on youths in Adamawa State to be more committed to education, hard work, patriotism, and discipline to facilitate their success in life.

Mustafa made the call over the weekend in Yola while commissioning a computer centre, borehole, and empowerment scheme in Nasarawo Primary School located in Yola North Local Government Area of the state. He appealed to the youths to shun all forms of vices and embrace the several opportunities available in the country to excel in any endeavour of their choice, instead of turning into a life of crime and social miscreants.

The SGF believes with education, the right attitude, and commitment to hard work, the youths can achieve their dreams in life. Education has been described as the foundation for development in every society – a reason why it is being prioritised. However, government schools that have produced most of the leaders in Nigeria have been abandoned as most people prefer to take their children to private schools.

This is because the schools are better equipped with modern educational facilities and well-paid teachers, at the instance of the government-owned schools.