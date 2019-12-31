Alleged Car Theft: Court orders Naira Marley to show up for arraignment in January

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Tinubu area of Lagos Island has ordered popular musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley to appear in court for his arraignment on January 14, 2020.

Naira Marley is to be arraigned for alleged car theft. Magistrate Tajudeen Elias warned Marley that if he failed to appear, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest. The Chief Magistrate made the order on Tuesday in the continuation of the trial against three other defendants including two of Marley’s brothers.

The three defendants, Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley. They were arraigned on December 16, but Marley was absent.