[BREAKING] Alleged N6.3bn fraud: You have a case to answer, judge tells Jang

Justice Daniel Longji of the Plateau State High Court on Tuesday told the former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang, that he has a case to answer in an alleged N6.3bn fraud charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Jang is standing alongside a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Mr Yusuf Pam, on 17 counts of alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of state fund among others. Jang had made a no-case submission after the anti-graft agency called 14 witnesses during the trial.

In their separate submissions made during the last adjourned sitting on December 23, 2019, Jang and his co-accused had urged the court to hold that there was no case against them that would warrant them to offer any explanation in the charges by the anti-graft agency. However, the trial judge while ruling on the matter in Jos on Tuesday, agreed with the prosecution that the defendants have explanations to give before the court regarding the charges against them.

Justice Longji further stated that he would return the case file to the Chief Judge of the state for reassignment to another judge as he would proceed on retirement after 45 years of service.