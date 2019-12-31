Buhari’s Govt has embarked on the most massive infrastructural renewal – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has praised the Muhammadu Buhari administration for embarking on what he called a massive in massive infrastructural renewal. In the face of the power situation and condition of roads in the country, he believes the present administration has performed the most in the area of infrastructure than any other government in the history of the nation.

Mr Mohammed was addressing a news conference on Monday in Lagos where he highlighted the government’s achievement in 2019. “Gentlemen, if there is any area in which this administration has been consistent in terms of development, it is in the area of building and revamping critical infrastructure.

“As we speak, infrastructural projects – roads, rail, power, dams, etc – are ongoing in all the six geo-political zones. No administration has ever embarked on such a massive infrastructural renewal, more so at a time of dwindling earnings,” he said.

The minister noted that the Nigerian government and Siemens signed an agreement to generate 11,000 MW by 2023.