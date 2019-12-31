Police parade four suspects linked to Abuja bank robbery

The police have paraded four suspects for their alleged involvement in Saturday’s bank robbery in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Three of the suspects are said to be part of the group of armed men that attacked the bank while the fourth man is an official of the bank. The four men were paraded on Tuesday at the Headquarters of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

This comes three days after gunmen stormed a commercial bank located at Mpape, a satellite town in the nation’s capital. The suspects were said to have gained entry into the banking hall after shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.