Sanwo-Olu signs N1.168trn 2020 Lagos budget

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed the N1.168 Trillion 2020 appropriation bill into law. At the budget-signing event attended by members of the Executive Council and House of Assembly, Sanwo-Olu described the ratified expenditure as a “New Year present” to all residents of the State, saying his administration’s efforts to deliver a ’Greater Lagos’ had gained additional momentum.

He asked the State’s Executive Council to ensure full implementation of the budget to demonstrate their tenacity in achieving the Lagos dream. “Now is the time for members of the State’s Executive Council who will be implementing this budget to demonstrate their tenacity to the vision of achieving Lagos of our dreams. We must display the conviction that we can do the job given to us by all residents of Lagos.

“With the speedy passage of the budget, the responsibilities cut out for us have gained additional momentum and the effort to achieve our development agenda has just started because this is the first budget this administration will be implementing in full cycle. We are hopeful that we would have improved the quality of life of residents at the end of the budget year.”