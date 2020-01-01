26,039 babies born on New Year Day in Nigeria – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund says an estimated 26,039 babies were possibly born in Nigeria on New Year’s Day. UNICEF’s Nigeria Representative, Mr Peter Hawkins, said on Wednesday in a statement Nigerian babies would account for almost seven per cent of the estimated 392,078 babies to be born on New Year’s Day globally.

Hawkins said this figure is the third highest number of babies in the world, after India with 67,385; and China, 46,299. “The beginning of a new year and this year, a new decade, is a chance for us to reflect on our hopes and dreams for the future of Nigeria, especially for those who stand to inherit this country; its children.

“As we start each new year, we are reminded of the potential of each and every Nigerian child embarking on her or his life’s journey if only they are given that chance to survive and thrive,” he said.

The representative said, however, that for millions of newborns around the world, including in Nigeria, the day of their birth was far less auspicious, and sadly, was often their last.