I will be standing down in 2023, Buhari tells Nigerians in New Year message

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that he will leave office in 2023. The President said he is determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region.

He stated this in his New Year letter to Nigerians, which was released by the Presidency on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. “I will be standing down in 2023 and will not be available in any future elections. But I am determined to help strengthen the electoral process both in Nigeria and across the region, where several ECOWAS members go to the polls this year,” the President.

In his letter titled, ‘A Letter from the President at New Year’, President Buhari stated his primary concern is the security of the nation and the safety of its citizens.