Mr. Lucas Mokogwu appointed as MD of CORE TV. The Chairman CORE MEDIA GROUP Mr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran has approved the appointment of Mr Lucas Emeka Mokogwu as the Managing Director of CORE TV with immediate effect.

Mr Mokogwu was until his appointment, the Group head of Administration of CORE MEDIA group, the parent company of CORE TV.

Mr Lucas Mokogwu resigned his appointment with the defunct Finbank Corporate Communication department to join CORE MEDIA GROUP in 2010.